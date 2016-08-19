Borussia Dortmund announce €376.3m record turnover

Borussia Dortmund have announced a record turnover of €376.3 million over the financial year between July 1 2015 and June 30 2016, an increase of 36.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

Chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed at a news conference that revenue excluding transfer fees rose by 6.7 per cent to €281.3, despite the club's absence from the Champions League.

After tax the Bundesliga outfit recorded a profit of €29.4m..

"The increase in turnover is a clear sign of BVB's earnings power," Watzke stated.

"We can still grow in national and international TV marketing, but that always happens with our roots firmly in our mind. We will remain the club that we are.

"Ticket and catering prices will remain stable, they will only rise by the inflation rate at a maximum.

"Our next objective is to break the €400m mark. To achieve this, it is important to be one of the major players.

"Our sporting and financial footing is unparalleled in Borussia Dortmund's 107-year history."

Watzke also confirmed that while the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Mats Hummels, the deal taking Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester United was not included as the deal was not processed until after the July 1 deadline.