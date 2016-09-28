Borussia Monchengladbach were exceptional against Barcelona, feels Schubert

Andre Schubert hailed Borussia Monchengladbach's performance in the wake of their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona on Wednesday and feels they were unfortunate not to get a good result.

Thorgan Hazard handed Monchengladbach the lead before the break, but second-half goals from Arda Turan and Gerard Pique eventually saw Barcelona emerge victorious.

"We played some exceptional football and put ourselves in several good attacking positions," Schubert told reporters.

"But Barcelona took their chances and that's the difference between a side like them and ourselves.

"We should have been a bit more ruthless in front of goal."

Defender Julian Korb, meanwhile, was equally pleased with his side's performance, but admitted that it was still not enough against opposition of the highest level.

"We played well for the majority of the 90 minutes, but against a team like Barcelona, that's not enough," Korb added.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was at fault for Pique's winner and the Switzerland international was unable to hide his frustration with the result.

"We’re obviously very frustrated," he admitted.

"But we're still in the Champions League. It's important that we look forward now and focus on our next game [against Celtic]."