Boufal weighing up every option ahead of expected move

Lille attacker Sofiane Boufal admitted he has no preference over his next move and said he will weigh up every option before making a decision.

Boufal has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists.

The 22-year-old's form saw him make his debut for Morocco in March, starting both games against Cape Verde in qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Serie A outfit Inter and Premier League side Tottenham are two clubs reportedly interested in the attacker, but Boufal said he is still yet to make a decision on where his future lies.

"I'm interested in the club's plans. My objective is to improve, and I can only do that by playing, I don't want to clip my wings. I won't exclude any options," he told l'Equipe.

"Every player has the objective of making it high as possible.

"It'd be great if Lille reached the European places by season's end, I'll think of my future later."

Boufal admitted the odds of leaving Lille – who signed him from Angers for €3million in January 2015 – are high.

"The club has been clear about the possibility of me leaving, I don't think that there are any problems," he clarified.



"It's true that there is a good chance that I leave in summer, it's clear from what the president [Michel Seydoux] and the Coach [Frederic Antonetti] have said."