Tottenham report: Yves Bissouma exit emerges, with price revealed

Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England.

New Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has an almighty challenge on his hands in North London.

Despite winning the Europa League and therefore qualifying for the Champions League, the club experienced their worst Premier League finish this century, finishing 17th, 13 points above the drop.

Frank will be hoping to mould some of the squad into his own vision, which could see several outgoings occur in order to make way for his preferred players at Tottenham.

Price for Yves Bissouma's Tottenham Hotspur exit revealed, as side plot a move

Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on January 23, 2023 in London, England. (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Interest in several players has already been logged with captain Heung-min Son's future uncertain, as well as that of vice-captain Cristian Romero.

The latest player to be linked with a move away from north London is Yves Bissouma, who was an important member in Ange Postecoglou's team in the past two years.

Ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Tuttomercato, Juventus are interested in his signature. The 28-year-old has just a year remaining on his current deal, and Spurs' asking price is reportedly between €20-30 million.

He started 16 Premier League games last season, making 12 appearances from the bench, scoring two goals.

Bissouma started the Europa League final as Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 to end their 17-year trophy drought.

Juventus' dream signing is Sandro Tonali, and they also hold an interest in Davide Fratessi from Inter Milan and Ederson from Atalanta, but all remain complicated deals so they have looked elsewhere.

Yves Bissouma in action for Mali against Ivory Coast at AFCON 2023 in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, for Tottenham the deal may come at the perfect time. Losing Bissouma for a fee this summer is preferable to losing him for nothing next summer, allowing them to boost the funds available for new manager Frank.

For Bissouma, more guaranteed minutes may tempt him to leave England after seven years.

Transfermarkt currently value him at €25 million.