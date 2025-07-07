Tottenham report: Yves Bissouma exit emerges, with price revealed
Tottenham star Yves Bissouma is closing on an exit from N17, with his fee coming to light
New Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has an almighty challenge on his hands in North London.
Despite winning the Europa League and therefore qualifying for the Champions League, the club experienced their worst Premier League finish this century, finishing 17th, 13 points above the drop.
Frank will be hoping to mould some of the squad into his own vision, which could see several outgoings occur in order to make way for his preferred players at Tottenham.
Price for Yves Bissouma's Tottenham Hotspur exit revealed, as side plot a move
Interest in several players has already been logged with captain Heung-min Son's future uncertain, as well as that of vice-captain Cristian Romero.
The latest player to be linked with a move away from north London is Yves Bissouma, who was an important member in Ange Postecoglou's team in the past two years.
According to Tuttomercato, Juventus are interested in his signature. The 28-year-old has just a year remaining on his current deal, and Spurs' asking price is reportedly between €20-30 million.
He started 16 Premier League games last season, making 12 appearances from the bench, scoring two goals.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Bissouma started the Europa League final as Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 to end their 17-year trophy drought.
Juventus' dream signing is Sandro Tonali, and they also hold an interest in Davide Fratessi from Inter Milan and Ederson from Atalanta, but all remain complicated deals so they have looked elsewhere.
In FourFourTwo's view, for Tottenham the deal may come at the perfect time. Losing Bissouma for a fee this summer is preferable to losing him for nothing next summer, allowing them to boost the funds available for new manager Frank.
For Bissouma, more guaranteed minutes may tempt him to leave England after seven years.
Transfermarkt currently value him at €25 million.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.