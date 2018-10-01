Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 1: Late Stanislas penalty secures win for Cherries

Junior Stanislas took full advantage of Mamadou Sakho's blunder to convert a late penalty and secure a 2-1 Premier League win for Bournemouth over Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey looked set to be Palace's hero when he denied Callum Wilson seven minutes from time, as Bournemouth - who had taken a fifth-minute lead through David Brooks' first goal for the club - looked to go ahead again following Patrick van Aanholt's equaliser.

However, Sakho clumsily brought down Jefferson Lerma as stoppage time approached, and referee Mike Dean duly pointed to the spot.

Substitute Stanislas made no mistake, coolly lifting a shot down the middle with three minutes to go to ensure Bournemouth returned to winning ways in the Premier League following their defeat at Burnley last time out.

Brooks started well and opened his Bournemouth account with a sublime finish that went in off the crossbar.

Luka Milivojevic's free-kick almost gave Palace an immediate response, while Steve Cook headed straight at Hennessey at the other end.

Palace had their equaliser 10 minutes into the second half.

Van Aanholt seemed to be offside when he latched onto Wilfried Zaha's pass, but the linesman's flag stayed down, allowing the Dutchman to hammer home at the near post.

Wilson should have restored Bournemouth's lead in the 83rd minute, but the striker failed to beat Hennessey when put through one-on-one.

His blushes were soon sparred, though, Sakho needlessly bundling into Lerma, with Stanislas keeping his composure to clinch the points from the spot.

STAN THE MAN October 1, 2018

What does it mean: Bournemouth's home comforts continue



Eddie Howe's side have only dropped two points so far this season at the Vitality Stadium, and the Cherries continued their good home form with their late rally. Bournemouth are up into seventh, just two points behind Tottenham and Arsenal, while Palace are entrenched in mid-table.



Super-sub Stanislas

Stanislas had been on the pitch just three minutes when he stepped up to take the winning spot-kick, and with regular penalty taker Wilson in poor form in front of goal, the former West Ham winger took on the responsibility and kept his nerve.

Sakho's moment of madness proves costly

Sakho had put in an impressive performance at the heart of Palace's defence, but - after missing a gilt-edged chance against Newcastle United last week - the Frenchman made a ridiculous decision to charge in on Lerma, and Roy Hodgson will no doubt be furious.

What's next?

Bournemouth travel to Watford in their next outing, while Palace will look to bounce back when they host in-form Wolves before heading into the international break.