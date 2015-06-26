Bournemouth bring in Mings

Bournemouth have strengthened ahead of their top-flight debut with the signing of full-back Tyrone Mings from Ipswich Town.

The 22-year-old left back spent three seasons at Portman Road, having arrived from non-League Chippenham Town in 2012.

Mings was a regular for Mick McCarthy in the Championship last term as Ipswich reached the play-off semi-finals.

However, he now moves to Dean Court, with Eddie Howe's men preparing for life in the top flight following their Championship-winning season last term.

"It's relief I guess, that is the easiest way to describe it," Mings told the club's official website.

"I didn't know too much about [the move] until around 48 hours ago but I'm glad I'm here and I'm looking forward to getting started."

Striker Brett Pitman goes in the opposite direction after a three-season second stint at Bournemouth, as does Ryan Fraser on loan.

Howe has already brought in Josh King, Adam Federici and Christian Atsu since gaining promotion, with Sylvain Distin reported to be another target.