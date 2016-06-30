Bournemouth bring in striker Mousset

AFC Bournemouth have signed striker Lys Mousset from Le Havre on a four-year contract.

The 20-year-old scored 14 goals in Ligue 2 last season and has joined the Premier League side for a reported fee of €6.5million.

Mousset played four matches – including the final against England - for France's Under-20 team at the Toulon tournament in May.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "Lys is another player with great potential that we are delighted to bring to the football club.

"We are always planning for the future and Lys is not only a young player with exciting potential, but someone who had a massive impact for their club last season.

"We look forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium and believe he will only continue to improve under the tutelage of Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall."

The arrival of Mousset comes one day after Bournemouth brought in Chelsea defender Nathan Ake on a season-long loan deal.