Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin determined to bounce back into Premier League

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin has pledged to propel the Cherries back to the Premier League “as soon as possible”.

Eddie Howe’s men have slipped out of the top flight after five years in the Premier League, but owner Demin has vowed to continue his strong backing of the club.

Russian businessman Demin has also revealed his determination to retain the club’s top talents, like striker Callum Wilson and Wales winger David Brooks.

Long-serving boss Howe is reviewing his own future, but the Dean Court club would be expected to want the former Cherries defender to stay at the helm.

In a candid statement referencing the pain of relegation, Demin insisted Bournemouth see their young stars as the club’s “future”, and those to chase an immediate Premier League return.

“I am committed to taking this club back to the Premier League as soon as possible, to a level I believe we belong at,” said Demin.

“Over the past five seasons we have built and developed a young, talented, squad with international experience.

“These players are the future of this football club; ones I believe can thrive in the Championship and help us achieve our goal.

“And that is what we are now fully focused on. While it is important to analyse and assess the past 12 months, we are looking to the future and ensuring that we are a stronger and better club for this experience.”

Bournemouth’s relegation was confirmed on Sunday, despite the Cherries conjuring a 3-1 win at Everton.

Insisting the Cherries can bounce back quickly to the top flight, Demin continued: “We cannot hide from the fact that this has been a strange, difficult and bitterly disappointing season.

“Relegation hurts and the pain that you, our loyal supporters, are feeling is also being felt throughout the club.

“But this is not the end of the journey. The Premier League broke new ground for this club; it gave us incredible moments and created history along the way.

“But I do not want the past five years to merely be memories that fade over time.

“I want to create new memories that match and better the ones that have gone before.

“AFC Bournemouth is built on unity. Whatever challenges this club has faced historically, togetherness has always been its greatest strength.

“And so thank you for your unwavering support of the club, particularly during such uncertain recent months.

“I know you will be there with us again next season, behind us every week, either from home or in the stadium when it is safe to do so. Together, anything is possible.”