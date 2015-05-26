Bournemouth sign Boruc

Bournemouth have completed the capture of Artur Boruc on a free transfer, after the goalkeeper was released by Southampton.

Boruc spent the majority of last season on loan at Dean Court, helping the club to the Premier League for the first time in their history as they clinched the Championship trophy.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Boruc was one of a handful of players released by Southampton, with confirmation of a permanent switch to Bournemouth following swiftly.

The Poland international has signed a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, and becomes Bournemouth's first signing as they prepare for life in the Premier League.