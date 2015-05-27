Bournemouth snap up Federici

Newly promoted Bournemouth have signed their second goalkeeper in as many days with the capture of Adam Federici from Reading on a free transfer.

Having sealed Artur Boruc's services on a permanent basis on Tuesday after a successful loan spell, manager Eddie Howe has turned to Federici to provide competition for the number one spot.

Bournemouth will take their place in the Premier League for the first time next season after lifting the Championship title, and Australia international Federici, who spent 10 years with Reading, is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"It was difficult to leave Reading because I had been there an extremely long time," he told Bournemouth's official website.

"I had a lot of success there and the fans were great for me, but I thought it was time I moved on.

"I'm looking forward to joining something special down here. It's a team I admired last season, watching how they play their football. I can't wait to get started."