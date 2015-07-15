Bournemouth untroubled by Union

Bournemouth started their pre-season campaign with a comfortable 4-1 victory over MLS outfit Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

The Premier League newcomers scored twice in each half at PPL Park in Pennsylvania as they prepare for the season.

Joshua King, Callum Wilson, Marc Pugh and Tokelo Rantie were on the scoresheet for Eddie Howe's men.

Richie Marquez struck for the Union when they were 2-0 down, but Bournemouth were undoubtedly the dominant side.

King opened the scoring against the Union in the 20th minute before Wilson struck soon after, set up by Adam Smith.

Marquez pulled a goal back for the hosts before half-time, but Pugh made it 3-1 in the 62nd minute with a curling finish after a cutback from Rantie.

It was that duo that set up the fourth as Pugh was fouled in the area and Rantie converted from the penalty spot.

Bournemouth return to England to continue their pre-season with a clash against Exeter City on Saturday.