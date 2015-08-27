Bournemouth v Leicester City: Howe eager to entertain

Eddie Howe has called on his Bournemouth side to put on a show when they go in search of a first Premier League home win against unbeaten Leicester City on Saturday.

Callum Wilson scored a hat-trick on a historic day for Bournemouth at West Ham last weekend, as the south-coast club claimed their first Premier League victory.

That 4-3 success got the top-flight newcomers off the mark after 1-0 defeats against Aston Villa and Liverpool, who needed a controversial Christian Benteke goal to secure all three points at Anfield.

Howe named a totally different side for Tuesday's League Cup second-round trip to Hartlepool United and the fringe players took their chance by dishing out a 4-0 hammering.

However, Leicester have claimed seven points from their first nine games in a hugely impressive start under the vastly experienced Claudio Ranieri.

And Howe spoke of his admiration of Leicester ahead of the clash at Dean Court and knows his side must make home advantage work in their favour.

"Leicester are potent in attack. They have a number of good forward players, but they'll also be tricky to break down," he said.

"Home form is obviously important to every team; it means a lot for us to play well and entertain our own fans.

"Leicester have started very well and they are a side that we respect immensely. We look forward to hosting them."

Leicester make the journey south sitting second in the table after a fine strike from the in-form Riyad Mahrez secured a 1-1 draw against Tottenham last time out.

Winger Mahrez will attempt to continue his record of having scored in every game, having also found the back of the net in the victories over Sunderland and West Ham.

Leicester have raised eyebrows with the manner in which they have started the season, but Ranieri has been around too long to get carried away.

"We must stay calm and continue to fight. Our goal is to reach 40 points as soon as possible," said the amiable Italian.

"Bournemouth are a good team. They didn't deserve to lose to Liverpool and Aston Villa. They'll want to beat us.

"It's a dangerous match. Bournemouth want to press us from the start and they are well organised. It will be a good match.

"Bournemouth's story is unbelievable, but fantastic. The fans have passion. There's a good link between the team and Eddie."

Ranieri also made 11 changes in the League Cup at Bury and striker Joe Dodoo took his chance in emphatic fashion, scoring a hat-trick on his first-team debut. The 20-year-old will be rewarded with a place in the squad this weekend.

Only Matty James (knee) is out of contention, so Ranieri could name the same side which has started all three top-flight games so far.

Harry Arter (hip/thigh) is set to miss out for Bournemouth, while there will be no return to Premier League action for Ian Harte after the left-back announced his retirement on Thursday.