Bournemouth will be fine despite another defeat, says Howe

Eddie Howe believes Bournemouth will recover from their poor start to the season if they continue to perform as they did in their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

The Cherries remain in the Premier League relegation zone - now just a point off the bottom of the table - after this reverse, in which Christian Eriksen's goal was a rare moment of quality.

But Howe claimed Bournemouth largely kept Spurs at bay and was pleased with the way his side dealt with Harry Kane.

"I thought we were well in the game, we defended really well and had opportunities too," he said. "We had the two best chances of the first half but we conceded so early in the second.

"We tweaked the system to stop them getting the ball in to Harry Kane. I'm pleased with the players tonight; they delivered the gameplan really well.

"Our performances have picked up and, if we keep playing like that, I am sure we will be fine."

October 14, 2017

Defender Nathan Ake added: "We came with a gameplan and we executed it well. We just lost the game. They only got in once and they scored."