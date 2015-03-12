Bournemouth's Arter earns Ireland call

The Bournemouth midfielder, who has represented Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level, is part of a provisional 34-man party for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifying fixture against Poland.

Arter's call-up is a reward for his fine domestic form in which he has scored six Championship goals - helping Eddie Howe's men to the top of the table in their bid to win promotion to the Premier League.

Manager Martin O'Neill is set to trim his squad before they meet up on March 22 ahead of the fixture with Poland a week later.

"We have reached a very important time in our qualifying campaign," O'Neill told the FAI's official website.

"I am looking forward to assembling the squad for the first time this year in preparation for this game."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), David Forde (Millwall), Shay Given (Aston Villa), Darren Randolph (Birmingham City), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Paul McShane (Hull City), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Reading), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Marc Wilson (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Robbie Brady (Hull City), Darron Gibson (Everton), Paul Green (Rotherham United), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), James McCarthy (Everton), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Stephen Quinn (Hull City), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City)

Forwards: Simon Cox (Reading) Kevin Doyle (Wolves), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick (both Ipswich Town), Anthony Stokes (Celtic), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City)