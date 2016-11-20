Bournemouth's Ibe robbed at knifepoint - reports

Bournemouth player Jordon Ibe was reportedly robbed at knifepoint days after Andy Carroll was the victim of attempted armed theft.

West Ham striker Carroll was allegedly threatened by gunmen on November 2, managing to escape unharmed and apparently without loss of property.

It has now been claimed Ibe, who joined the Cherries from Liverpool in the July, was also reportedly targeted four days later, when his car was struck near Surrey Quays Underground station.

"One of the suspects threatened the victim with a knife before stealing his watch," a Met Police spokesman was widely quoted as saying.

"The victim was not injured.

"At this early stage, officers are investigating whether the suspects intentionally collided with the victim's car."

Ibe did not feature in Bournemouth's 1-0 Premier League win over Stoke City on Saturday due to illness, while the club are yet to officially comment on the reports of a robbery having taken place.