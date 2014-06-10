Boyce: FIFA not to blame for problems in Brazil

Before the opening game of the tournament on Thursday, there have been scenes of protest from some Brazilians about the decision to stage the finals.

Some feel the money spent on the event would have been better used on improving the infrastructure of a country beset by social issues.

But Boyce has absolved the game's world governing body from any blame regarding such issues.

"Brazil applied to host the World Cup, as South Africa did and as Russia did," he said.

"The federations know before they apply for the World Cup exactly what is expected of them. There have been a lot of internal problems within Brazil, and there have been a lot of internal problems within the Brazilian government.

"But no, FIFA could do absolutely no more.

"The people at FIFA have worked so hard, along with the local organising committee of Brazil, and quite honestly I don't think FIFA should be blamed in any way because as I said to you, we are fully aware of all our commitments.

"I am a great believer in the old saying 'It will be all right on the night'."