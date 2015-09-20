Bradford City 2 Sheffield United 2: Sharp salvages point for Adkins’ men

Billy Sharp rescued a point for Sheffield United as they came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Bradford City in their League One encounter at Valley Parade.

Errors from David Edgar resulted in James Meredith scoring his first goal since October 2012 and Devante Cole's third of the season putting the hosts into a commanding lead.

But Meredith undid his good work by heading into his own net before Sharp completed United's comeback with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Bradford took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark as Edgar's header fell straight to Meredith, who dinked the ball over the Mark Howard and into the net.

United's centre-back was again at fault for the second goal as his attempted clearance cannoned off Cole and into the far corner.

Nigel Adkins men showed great character to respond by taking the game to their opponents and they saw the deficit halved as Meredith looped a header over Brad Jones.

And the comeback was completed in the 70th minute as Sharp latched on to a long ball from Jose Baxter and beat Jones at the second attempt.