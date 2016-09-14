Brandt: Leverkusen messed up in CSKA draw

Julian Brandt conceded Bayer Leverkusen "messed things up" as they blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to CSKA Moscow in their Champions League opener.

The Bundesliga side scored twice in the opening 15 minutes through Admir Mehmedi and Hakan Calhanoglu, but Alan Dzagoev and Roman Eremenko netted in quick in the space of 123 seconds later in the first half.

Germany winger Brandt acknowledged Leverkusen's frustration after Wednesday's game, while urging his team to move on from their disappointment.

"We could have scored a third goal, which would have made things a lot easier before and after half-time," he was quoted by UEFA.

"We messed things up ourselves. We won't be going to bed with smiles on our faces this evening, but we need to dust ourselves off and focus on the next game.

"We need to win our next game [away to Monaco], but the same can be said about all our games in the group stage."

Champions League debutant Joel Pohjanpalo believes his side should have been out of sight before CSKA's fightback.

"We should have killed the game off in the first half an hour," he said. "It was a really good half from us and we had chances to get the third, fourth and fifth goals.

"We made two silly mistakes to let them back to 2-2, which was very disappointing."