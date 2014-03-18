Braunschweig, Hertha fined over crowd trouble

The German Football Association (DFB) released statements on Tuesday outlining the details of the transgressions, as Braunschweig were hit with financial penalties of €50,000 and €20,000 for trouble in their home fixture with Hannover in November.

Braunschweig fans were found to have injured a steward and set fire to Hannover flags and scarves prior to the match against the club's rivals.

Hertha, meanwhile, have been fined €28,000 for two incidents in December - one at Braunschweig and one at Borussia Dortmund.

A DFB statement read: "Before the Bundesliga match with Hannover on November 8, 2013, there was a violent and uncontrolled intrusion of fans into the grand stands, where a steward was injured.

"Furthermore, pyrotechnics were repeatedly fired in the spectator blocks of Braunschweig before and during the match. Some of the pyrotechnic has been thrown onto the pitch.

"Additionally, a Hannover flag and a Hannover scarf were burned in the grand stands during the match. A hearing may be lodged against the judgment within 24 hours."

The charges relating to Hertha were of a similar, although slightly less serious nature, and the DFB confirmed that the club had readily accepted the fine.

"From before the kick-off of the second half to the third minute of the Bundesliga match at Eintracht Braunschweig on December 8, 2013, Bengal fireworks have been fired in Berlin's grand stand," a second statement read.

"During the away match at Borussia Dortmund on December 21 2013, items had been thrown from Berlin's grand stand to the pitch before a corner kick for Borussia.

"Thus the encounter had to be stopped and could only be continued after an announcement. The club has agreed to the verdict, therefore the verdict is final."