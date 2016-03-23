Bravo relishing clash with Messi

Claudio Bravo is excited about the opportunity to go head-to-head with Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi when Chile host Argentina in their World Cup qualifier.

Santiago is the location for Thursday's CONMEBOL qualifying fixture, a repeat of last year's Copa America final.

Bravo and Co. came out on top against Messi that day via a penalty shoot-out as Chile reigned supreme in South America, and the national team captain is relishing another opportunity to face the Argentine skipper.

"I've never looked at Messi badly," said Bravo. "It gives me satisfaction to play against him because it's gratifying to have this class of encounter.

"Leo is in a good moment. The people can be scared of Messi or [Angel] Di Maria, but we don't care who comes."

Chile are fifth in the South American section of World Cup qualifying, with seven points from four matches, two points clear of Argentina.