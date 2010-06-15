Brazil 11/1 to bag five

The opening matches of the World Cup are often tight affairs with few goals - and so it has proved. Only one game so far has provided viewers with more than two goals. But that could all change on Tuesday.

Our attention turns to Group G, or the Group of Death. Three giants in the form of Brazil, Portugal and Ivory Coast will all fight it out for the top two places whilst North Korea are seen by many as the whipping boys.

And the three heavyweights will see their matches against North Korea as a chance to improve their goal difference. Hopefully the spark which has been lacking will ignite the rest of the tournament and spur on all the other teams to follow suit.

FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power are that hopeful that Tuesday will be a goalfest that should the Ivory Coast-Portugal game end 0-0 they’ll refund a host of losing bets.

Surely with the attacking flair of both of these teams the game can’t end in a stalemate. Should the unthinkable happen Paddy Power will refund all losing first/last goalscorer, correct score and scorecast bets on the match.

All eyes will be on the battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba. The Portugal captain will be looking to fire in shots from all angles with the new World Cup balls proving a nightmare for goalkeepers. With his goalscoring record, aerial ability and set-piece expertise, the Real Madrid man leads the first scorer market at 9/2.

Drogba has been given clearance from FIFA to play with a protective cast on his broken arm. Paddy Power offer 11/2 on him scoring the first goal and, after topping the Premier League scoring charts last season, these odds may be too good to turn down.

On Tuesday evening Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against North Korea. Brazil are the only country to have ever won the World Cup outside of their own continent, and if they turn it on they are capable of scoring a hatful of goals.

However, manager Dunga plays a more conservative style of football then many of his predecessors. At odds of 1/9 it is hardly worth backing the five time winners, so opt for the handicap markets where they are Evens to win with -2 goals.

Kaka enjoys his best form when he plays for his country and he’s 9/2 to score the first goal and 11/10 to score at any time. Paddy Power are expecting this match to have a lot of goals and they are offering odds of 11/1 that Brazil go one better than Germany and win by a score line of 5-0.

