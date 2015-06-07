Brazil 2 Mexico 0: Nine in a row for Dunga's men

Brazil recorded a ninth consecutive victory since the World Cup with a 2-0 friendly success over Mexico in Sao Paulo.

Since their World Cup on home soil ended in humiliating defeats to Germany and Netherlands last year, Brazil - under the leadership of Dunga for a second time following Luiz Felipe Scolari's departure - have won every game, conceding just two goals in the process.

Sunday's victory was the result of another assured display, as first-half goals from Philippe Coutinho - his first for his country - and Diego Tardelli proved the difference.

Coutinho put them in front with a penetrative run and clinical effort, before Tardelli put the final touches on the good work of Elias with a straightforward finish into an empty net.

With the Copa America in Chile due to begin next week, Brazil will play one final friendly against Honduras in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

A 10th straight victory would serve as perfect preparation before the Copa, although for Mexico - who drew 1-1 with Peru earlier this week - this defeat served as another setback in their own build-up to the competition.

After a low-key start to proceedings, Coutinho produced a moment of magic to open the scoring in the 28th minute.

The diminutive playmaker was a rare shining light in a disappointing season for club side Liverpool, and he displayed his quality once more here.

Receiving a pass from Filipe Luis, he turned away from the attentions of Hugo Ayala and, from a tight angle, whipped the ball past Jesus Corona inside his near post.

Nine minutes later, the home side doubled their lead as Elias cut inside from the left and played in Tardelli, who had the simple task of tapping home from six yards.

The second period was a similarly low-key affair, with Brazil seemingly content to sit back and hold on to their advantage.

Mexico rarely threatened, with the centre-half partnership of David Luiz and Miranda successfully snuffing out any danger before goalkeeper Jefferson was unduly troubled.

As a result, Brazil were able to see out a comfortable victory as they gained further momentum heading into their first Copa clash against Peru in a week's time.