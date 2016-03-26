Brazil 2 Uruguay 2: Suarez seals point on international return

Luis Suarez struck on his return to international football to seal a 2-2 draw for Uruguay away to Brazil in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Brazil needed just 40 seconds to take the lead in Recife through Douglas Costa after the Uruguayan defence failed to deal with Willian's dangerous cross from the right.

The home side doubled their advantage just after the midway point of the first half when Renato Augusto capitalised on Alvaro Pereira's failed clearance to smash the ball into the net.

But Uruguay did not take long to pull one back, with Edinson Cavani converting from close range to breathe some life back into the game for the visitors.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez took off Cristian Rodriguez for Alvaro Gonzalez at the break and they found themselves level four minutes into the second half.

Suarez was played through by Pereira and the nation's all-time leading goalscorer extended his record with an equaliser to ensure the points were shared.

Uruguay remain second in the 10-man group with 10 points, while Brazil move up to third.