Brazil Serie A Wrap: Fluminense relegated

Dorival Junior's men did everything they could to keep their survival hopes alive by beating Bahia 2-1, but Coritiba's 1-0 win over Sao Paulo saw Fluminense relegated.

Fluminense had fallen behind just before half-time to a William Barbio goal, but strikes from Wagner and Samuel turned things around only for the final whistle to bring disappointment.

They will be joined in Serie B next season by Vasco de Gama, who were thrashed 5-1 by Atletico Paranaense.

The match - being held in Joinsville due to past problems between the fans - was overshadowed by violence in the stands that saw at least three people hospitalised and the game delayed for over an hour.

A fifth-minute Manoel header put Paranaense ahead, but once the game had restarted Vasco drew level through Edmilson.

Ederson's goal just before the break and three second-half strikes sealed the win for Atletico and a Copa Libertadores place.

Botafogo will also feature in the Copa Libertadores if Ponte Preta fail to win the Sudamericana after the former recorded a 3-0 victory over 10-man Criciuma. Clarence Seedorf scored the final goal in a comfortable victory.

The top two - Cruzeiro and Gremio - ended the season with respective draws against Flamengo and Portuguesa, while a Walter Montillo double helped Santos to a 3-0 win over 10-man Goias.

Elswehere, Atletico Mineiro and Vitoria shared four goals in a thrilling encounter in Belo Horizonte.

Vitoria raced into a 2-0 lead inside six minutes, but Mineiro produced a stunning comeback with Ronaldinho grabbing a goal at the end of either half.

Already relegated Ponte Preta picked up a 0-0 draw with Internacional, while Nautico ended the campaign with a fifth win as they beat Corinthians 1-0.