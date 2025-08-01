The Liverpool 2025/26 home kit is out - is this their best for years?

The Liverpool 2025/26 home kit has been released by Adidas, their first kit with Liverpool since the 2011/12 season.

With plenty of 2025/26 Premier League kits being released, clubs are already getting optimistic about what the new campaign might bring. In Liverpool's case, after a spectacular season in which they won the Premier League in Arne Slot's debut season, regaining their crown is the goal.

This one's going to be a must-buy – along with the new away top – not least because it marks the return of Adidas…

The Liverpool 2025/26 home kit looks remarkably similar to a home kit worn nearly 20 years ago

The Liverpool 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Adidas / Liverpool)

Adidas have arguably produced Liverpool's most iconic kits, from the maximalism of the the 1990s to their more muted return in the 21st Century.

Unsurprisingly, the new shirts draw upon that more minimalist look, as the German manufacturer seeks a simplistic design to draw fans back in – and this one is reminiscent of happy times.

A shirt reminiscent of one of Liverpool's finest, Adidas have delivered an absolute corker with their first new home shirt since 2011.

In a design that looks very similar to the 2006/07 shirt worn by Gerrard, Alonso, and co., the famous three stripes of Adidas return to the collar and sleeves of the Liverpool kit, this time with the Adidas logo on the opposite side of the chest.

It's a return to a darker red, too, as Adidas describe this one as, “a dark strawberry red colourway forming the base of the jersey”.

The result? An absolute triumph: Adi have delivered something that feels reminiscent of the past without rehashing previous designs, leaving this one feeling modern but nostalgic.

“The return of adidas to Liverpool FC is a momentous occasion for us,” Sam Handy, GM at Adidas Football, said. “The home jersey is a true representation of the Liverpool DNA – classy and understated – [and] I speak on behalf of everyone at Adidas when I say this is just the start of an incredible journey and we’re extremely excited for what’s to come.”

This is the start of a 10-year deal and Reds will be hoping that it's the first of many Adidas kits with a gold Premier League patch on the shoulders.

The club have even announced the new shirt numbers of summer signings Milos Kerkez (no.6), Florian Wirtz (no.7), Hugo Ekitike (no.22) and Jeremie Frimpong (no.30), so there are plenty of options for fans to get on the back.