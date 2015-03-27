Brazil 'superior' admit French veterans

In a replay of the 1998 World Cup final, Brazil again conceded from a corner - Raphael Varane giving the hosts the lead with a thumping header - but were able to turn the match around almost 17 years after losing 3-0 to a Zinedine Zidane-inspired France.

Oscar produced the equaliser for the visitors before the break at the Stade de France before goals from Neymar and Luiz Gustavo secured a seventh straight win for Brazil since last year's World Cup.

Both sides had entered Thursday's friendly unbeaten since the 2014 World Cup but France had few answers for a fluid and confident Brazil.

France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda had a simple explanation.

"They were superior, period. They were very solid at the back, and offensively as well," he told the French Football Federation's official website.

"We did some good things, by opening the scoring and then having opportunities to come back.

"Good things like the worst should be analyzed. We must use this match to see what we are missing."

Benzema concurred with his team-mate and argued greater consistency will be required if Didier Deschamps' side are to improve at major tournaments.

France will host Euro 2016 but have failed to progress further than the quarter-finals at the past four major tournaments they have qualified for.

At Brazil 2014 they were eliminated by Germany, while at Euro 2012 they also went down to eventual champions Spain.

At the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2008, France failed to get out of their group.

"A defeat is never good. It was a tough game, high level," Benzema said.

"They were better than us, even if we put them in danger in spurts.

"We have not had enough risk-taking.

"To celebrate in these kinds of games, you have to be thorough from the first to the 95th minute."

France will host Denmark in a friendly in Saint-Etienne on Sunday and Benzema was relieved to have a chance to rectify their mistakes so quickly.

"What's nice is that there is a game on Sunday and that should enable us to erase this defeat," the striker said.