Brazil urge FIFA to punish Colombia's Zuniga

Neymar, scorer of four FIFA World Cup goals so far in the tournament, was forced from the field in the closing stages of Friday's 2-1 quater-final win for the hosts after a clumsy challenge from the full-back.

Subsequent scans showed the Barcelona star had suffered a cracked vertebra, ruling him out for the remainder of the competition.

The incident went unpunished by referee Carlos Velasco, much to the chagrin of Brazilian fans who know their side face a semi-final against Germany without the talisman.

And the CBF have thrown their weight behind an attempt to see Zuniga given a retrospective punishment for his part in Neymar's injury.

Their statement read: "The CBF announced that, because of what happened yesterday in the match played between the national teams of Brazil and Colombia, we have requested the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to open a disciplinary procedure to investigate and adjudicate the violent tackle of Colombian soccer player [Juan Zuniga] who hit [Neymar], keeping him out fo the World Cup."

The CBF have also lodged an appeal against Thiago Silva's booking in the game, which sees him suspended for their next phase.

Captain Silva scored Brazil's opening goal against their fellow South Americans, yet was then shown a yellow card for blocking a goal kick from David Ospina.