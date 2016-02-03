Brazil want Neymar for Copa America and Olympics

Brazil want Neymar to compete at the Copa America Centenario and Olympic Games this year, according to Brazilian Football Confederation technical director Gilmar Rinaldi.

The Copa America takes place in the United States from June 3-26 and Brazill will play at their home Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in August.

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino has ruled Lionel Messi out of contention for one of the three spaces available for players over 23-years-old at the Olympics.

However, despite the physical demands it would have on his Barcelona team-mate, Brazil are eager to have Neymar involved for both tournaments.

"In principle, yes, [we want Neymar for both tournaments] but we are going to talk with the players and the clubs," Rinaldi told Globo.

"It's a question of the physical condition. Soon, [head coach] Dunga will give me the three names [of players over 23-years-old] he intends to select for the Olympics.

"After the World Cup 2018 qualifying matches in March [against Uruguay and Paraguay], we are going to travel and begin contact personally.

"One thing is essential and that is the player has to really want to come to Rio as the Olympics are in a holiday period. It will be a joint decision.

"We are going to look at the three names that Dunga intends to select case by case and review the best decision to make with the clubs."

Neymar represented Brazil at the 2012 Olympics in London, where he won a silver medal.