Brazil's Ronaldo endorses Cristiano's Ballon d'Or triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo "did more than anyone else" in 2016 and fully deserves his Ballon d'Or triumph, according to former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

The pair came face to face on Saturday as Cristiano was presented with his fourth Ballon d'Or at a special ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of Real Madrid's game with Granada.

And Ronaldo, himself a two-time winner, says his younger namesake is a worthy recipient after a year in which Cristiano's goals helped Madrid to the Champions League title and Portugal to glory at Euro 2016.

The former Madrid, Barcelona and Inter striker told France Football: "I have no doubt about that.

"Individually, he did more than anyone else in the world, and collectively he won the two most important titles that appeared in 2016: the Champions League and the Euros.

"This fourth Ballon d'Or seems to me to be more than deserved."

Ronaldo was equally enthusiastic when asked to assess the job being done by Madrid boss, and his former team-mate in the Spanish capital, Zinedine Zidane.

"I'm really very happy for him," he said.

"What he has done as a coach is phenomenal. It is much better than anyone could have imagined.

"He succeeds in one thing that seems to me very difficult: to maintain the motivation and the cohesion, not of 11 players, but of the whole squad. His management is remarkable."

Cristiano is set to add to his individual trophy collection later on Monday by landing the The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.