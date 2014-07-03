Brazil's Scolari calls in psychologist to help

Several players have been in tears during powerful renditions of the country's national anthem before games, and there was further emotional outpouring after the penalty shootout victory over Chile in the second round on Saturday.

Some former players, including 1970 World Cup-winner Carlos Alberto, have criticised the team for letting their feelings get the better of them, and Scolari has asked psychologist Regina Brandao to work with the squad to ensure their performances are not adversely affected.

And Neymar, who was visibly moved after the Chile match, believes the professional is helping Brazil's players cope with the pressure that comes with being the host nation at a World Cup.

"I had never done anything like it before and I am quite enjoying it," said the Barcelona star, who has scored four goals in four appearances at the finals.

"It is not only us, in football, who are surrounded by emotion every day and need psychologists.

"I think it could do every person good, to make one more relaxed.

"We have a very good relationship with Regina Brandao.

"She is a great person. I am learning a lot and I hope to continuing doing it."