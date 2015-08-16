BREAKING NEWS: Augsburg confirm Rahman's Chelsea move

Augsburg have confirmed that Ghana international left-back Baba Rahman has signed for Chelsea after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Reports earlier this week suggested a deal had been settled on for Rahman's transfer and the Bundesliga side announced his exit on Sunday.

Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter said: "Baba Rahman has developed with us tremendously and made a great leap.

"It's not just an award for his achievements, but also for our work, if an international giant like Chelsea are interested in signing him.

"We wish him well in England."

Rahman moved to Augsburg from Greuther Furth at the start of 2014-15, and became a regular choice in the side, making 31 Bundesliga appearances.

He comes in as a replacement for Filipe Luis, who Chelsea sold back to Atletico Madrid earlier in the transfer window, and to provide competition at left-back to Cesar Azpilicueta.