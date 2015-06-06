BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona complete treble with Champions League triumph

Barcelona crowned a stunning debut season for coach Luis Enrique with a 3-1 win over Juventus that sealed UEFA Champions League glory in Berlin.

Barca led through Ivan Rakitic's fourth-minute strike on Saturday, only to be pegged back by Alvaro Morata's equaliser 10 minutes into the second half.

Luis Enrique's men were not to be denied a third trophy of the campaign - having already won La Liga and the Copa del Rey - and Luis Suarez grabbed their second goal with 22 minutes remaining, before Neymar added a third with the last kick of the game.