BREAKING NEWS: Benitez 'had no idea' Cheryshev was ineligible
Rafael Benitez claims Real Madrid did not know about Denis Cheyshev's ineligibility prior to their match with Cadiz.
Real Madrid head coach Rafael Benitez claims he was completely unaware of Denis Cheryshev's reported ineligibility against Cadiz until he substituted the Russian early in the second half of the 3-1 Copa del Rey win.
