BREAKING NEWS: Bordeaux loan Arsenal's Debuchy

Out-of-favour Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy has joined Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season.

Debuchy made just seven appearances for Arsenal this season, with Hector Bellerin having established himself as Arsene Wenger's first-choice right-back.

The former Lille man has therefore opted to move back to Ligue 1 in an attempt to secure regular first-team football and a place in France's squad for Euro 2016.

Reports suggested that Manchester United were keen on a deadline day swoop for the right-back due to their injury crisis in defence, although Wenger is thought to have rejected the prospect of strengthening a rival.

Debuchy joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in July 2014 and has made a total of 22 appearances for the Gunners.