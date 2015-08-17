BREAKING NEWS: De Bruyne to stay at Wolfsburg

Kevin De Bruyne has shunned a move to Manchester City, revealing his intention to remain at Wolfsburg this season.

The Belgium international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation for several months after enjoying a stunning campaign in Germany last season, scoring ten goals and incredibly laying on a further 20 assists.

City have constantly been linked as a potential destination for the former Chelsea playmaker, with potential fees surpassing €40million mooted.

However, the 24-year-old appears to have finally put all doubt to rest, pledging his allegiance to Wolfsburg for another season as Dieter Hecking's men prepare for UEFA Champions League football and a potential Bundesliga title challenge.

Speaking briefly at the Sport Bild awards on Monday, De Bruyne said: "This season I will definitely be playing for Wolfsburg."

De Bruyne, who left Chelsea for a reported figure of €20m in January 2014, has four years left to run on his contract at Wolfsburg.