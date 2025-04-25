Kevin De Bruyne could be forced to play for Manchester City after his contract ends.

De Bruyne, ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, is set to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires later this year, ending a decorated 10-year stint with City.

But the ins and outs of his proposed exit are causing quite the stir at present, with his contract not set to run out until midway through the Cityzens' upcoming Club World Cup campaign in the United States.

Why Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City story may not be over yet

Kevin De Bruyne has been a loyal servant to City over the last decade (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the annoucement he will leave Manchester City and the end of the season, De Bruyne has caused quite a stir in recent weeks, admitting he was prepared to remain with Pep Guardiola's side beyond the current campaign.

But with City soon set to jet off Stateside in the summer, the sticky wicket begins to unfold. De Bruyne's deal will expire midway through the Club World Cup, meaning he could, respectively, be forced to play for the club right up until June 30. Whether City push through or hands him special permission to miss the competition remains to be seen.

Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne have enjoyed a special relationship in Manchester (Image credit: Getty Images)

As revealed by the Daily Star, De Bruyne is also reluctant to play and risk an injury which might hamper his chance of finding a new club, and is also unhappy with how his imminent departure was handled.

As he seeks a new club for the 2025/26 season, a move to Aston Villa, the MLS, or even Saudi Arabia has been cited.

“I think he has to decide, he has to talk, because now with the World Cup, it’s a new contract, legally, you know," Guardiola said in early April.

“If he can continue playing football in another place, it depends on the risk, playing there for the contracts, or injuries, or the future. So, honestly, I don’t know. I think the club has to talk to him, or he has to say what he wants to do.”

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

City's Club World Cup campaign begins against Moroccan side Wydad on June 18, nearly a month after the final Premier League match of the season. They will then face Al Ain and Juventus, with all three group games scheduled before the end of June.

That means De Bruyne's final game for the club could be the very last game of the Premier League season on May 25 against Fulham.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely De Bruyne will be forced to play for City in America, especially given all he has done for the club over the years. The least he deserves is special dispensation to find a new club.

Manchester City are in FA Cup action this weekend, as they take on Nottingham Forest in the semi-final at Wembley.