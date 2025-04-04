Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City

published

Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed his departure this summer

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season
De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne is to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the two-time PFA Player of the Year – who is ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – confirmed his departure from the club after 10 years.

De Bruyne has won six Premier League titles in Manchester, and has scored over 100 goals for the club.

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Manchester City's greatest-ever servants

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates as he scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on April 12, 2016 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

De Bruyne is a City legend (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

De Bruyne became Manchester City's most expensive player ever when he swapped Wolfsburg for the Etihad – and it's safe to say, he's been one of the major reasons that the Sky Blues have enjoyed a dominant decade.

In a 2020 edition of FourFourTwo, we wrote that, “He stands above everyone; the David Bowie of the Premier League, a flame-haired rockstar who rendered Real Madrid mortal in the Bernabeu, hit 20 league assists and picked apart Liverpool in a 4-0 thrashing - the same night as their guard of honour.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne was City's record signing in 2015

“He’s Guardiola’s general, alright. Not the vocal enforcer that some bosses boast, but a high-functioning, high-octane metronome to set your watch by.”

It's likely that the playmaker could well be heading to Major League Soccer, with the start-up San Diego franchise a serious option for the 33-year-old, after talks over a move to Saudi Arabia never came to fruition last summer.

“We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride,” De Bruyne said on social media. “Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.”

Manchester City take on Manchester United this Sunday when Premier League action resumes.

Kevin De Bruyne's statement in full

Dear Manchester,

Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here- and you deserve to hear it from me first.

Football led me to all of you-and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life.

This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what- we won EVERYTHING.

Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what "Manchester" will forever be on our kids' passports- and more importantly, this place has meant to our family.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City poses for a portrait during a Champions League final media access day ahead of the 2021 on May 19, 2021 in Manchester, England.

De Bruyne has been at City for 10 years (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

in each of our hearts.

This will always be our HOME.

We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.

Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.

Let's enjoy these last moments together!

Much love.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo

‘I take it as a compliment that I’ve got three replacements, but it’s down to the fact it’s a massive commitment. They’re top presenters and will do a great job’ Gary Lineker offers his verdict on the broadcasters stepping into his Match of the Day shoes
Liverpool manager Arne Slot

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?
