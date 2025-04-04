Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the two-time PFA Player of the Year – who is ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – confirmed his departure from the club after 10 years.

De Bruyne has won six Premier League titles in Manchester, and has scored over 100 goals for the club.

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Manchester City's greatest-ever servants

De Bruyne is a City legend (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

De Bruyne became Manchester City's most expensive player ever when he swapped Wolfsburg for the Etihad – and it's safe to say, he's been one of the major reasons that the Sky Blues have enjoyed a dominant decade.

In a 2020 edition of FourFourTwo, we wrote that, “He stands above everyone; the David Bowie of the Premier League, a flame-haired rockstar who rendered Real Madrid mortal in the Bernabeu, hit 20 league assists and picked apart Liverpool in a 4-0 thrashing - the same night as their guard of honour.

De Bruyne was City's record signing in 2015

“He’s Guardiola’s general, alright. Not the vocal enforcer that some bosses boast, but a high-functioning, high-octane metronome to set your watch by.”

It's likely that the playmaker could well be heading to Major League Soccer, with the start-up San Diego franchise a serious option for the 33-year-old, after talks over a move to Saudi Arabia never came to fruition last summer.

“We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride,” De Bruyne said on social media. “Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.”

Manchester City take on Manchester United this Sunday when Premier League action resumes.

Kevin De Bruyne's statement in full

Dear Manchester,

Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here- and you deserve to hear it from me first.

Football led me to all of you-and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life.

This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what- we won EVERYTHING.

Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what "Manchester" will forever be on our kids' passports- and more importantly, this place has meant to our family.

De Bruyne has been at City for 10 years (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

in each of our hearts.

This will always be our HOME.

We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.

Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.

Let's enjoy these last moments together!

Much love.