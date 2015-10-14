BREAKING NEWS: FA charged after Lithuania crowd trouble

UEFA has charged the Football Association (FA) after crowd disturbances during England's 3-0 victory over Lithuania on Monday.

Fighting broke out in the stands during the Euro 2016 qualifier in Vilnius with riot police required to break up the disorder among spectators at the LFF Stadium.

The Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) has also been charged over the crowd disturbances and they potentially face further sanctions relating to ticketing and blocked stairways.