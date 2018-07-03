BREAKING NEWS: Low to stay on as Germany coach

Joachim Low will stay on as head coach of Germany despite their elimination from the 2018 World Cup at the group stage, the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed.

Speculation over Low's future was rife after the world champions finished bottom of Group F and exited the World Cup in the opening round for the first time since 1938.

Following the disappointment, the 58-year-old admitted that "big changes" were needed and the announcement that he is to stay at the helm gives him the opportunity to make amends for Die Mannschaft's poor displays in Russia.

Low, who guided Germany to the World Cup semi-finals in 2010 and helped them lift the trophy four years later, signed a new contract before the World Cup that runs until 2022.

In a statement on the DFB's official website, President Reinhard Grindel said: "We had a very open and trusting exchange, in which we addressed many points.

"We are all firmly convinced that with Jogi Low we have a national coach who will analyse very carefully, take the right steps and lead our team back on the road to success. It would be premature, however, to demand a comprehensive analysis just days after such a tournament.

"The national coach and [team manager] Oliver Bierhoff should now take the necessary time to assess the tournament athletically and present to the bureau before the match on September 6 against France."