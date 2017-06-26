BREAKING NEWS: Lyon snap up €10m Chelsea forward Traore

Lyon have announced the signing of Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore for €10million on a five-year contract.

The Burkina Faso international spent last season on loan at Ajax, scoring nine Eredisivie goals and adding a further four to help the team reach the Europa League final, where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

But the 21-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and has been allowed to move on to Lyon, signing a deal until 2022.

Traore previously spent two seasons on loan at Vitesse and only made four Premier League starts for Chelsea, the most recent of which came in May 2016.

Lyon are looking to strengthen a squad that finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season, missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

Coach Bruno Genesio faces a fight to hold on to star striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is a reported transfer target for Arsenal after the France international's proposed move to Atletico Madrid fell through due to the club's transfer ban.