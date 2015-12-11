BREAKING NEWS: Madrid see second Cheryshev appeal dismissed

Real Madrid have seen their second appeal against expulsion from the Copa del Rey for fielding an ineligible player rejected by the Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD).

Madrid were kicked out of the competition for playing Denis Cheryshev in the first leg of their round-of-32 tie with Cadiz. The Russian - who picked up three bookings in last season's competition while on loan at Villarreal - started and scored in a 3-1 win for Rafael Benitez's side.

Cadiz complained and Madrid subsequently saw an appeal against their disqualification turned down by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday.

And the TAD has concurred with the RFEF's ruling, meaning Madrid will not have the opportunity to regain the trophy they last won in 2014.