BREAKING NEWS: Marseille sign Sunderland's Fletcher

Marseille have completed the signing of Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher until the end of the season.

The Scotland striker emerged as a surprise target for the Ligue 1 club on transfer deadline day and his move to the Stade Velodrome was confirmed on Monday.

It means Fletcher has likely played his last match for the Premier League strugglers, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

A Sunderland statement read: "Sunderland AFC have confirmed that striker Steven Fletcher has joined French side Olympique Marseille until the end of the season, when his contract with Sunderland expires.

"The 28-year-old Scotland international could make his debut for Michel's side in [Tuesday's] Ligue 1 game at Montpellier.

"Fletcher joined Sunderland from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012 and scored 23 goals in 108 appearances."