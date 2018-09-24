BREAKING NEWS: Modric beats Ronaldo and Salah to FIFA Best prize

Luka Modric has completed a UEFA and FIFA double of individual prizes after collecting the latter's Best Men's Player award.

Modric was included on a three-man shortlist and triumphed against competition from Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old was a star performer as Croatia reached their first World Cup final and his performances at Russia 2018 saw him win the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

And Modric, who was linked with a move to Inter during the transfer window, added another individual honour at FIFA's Best Awards on Monday.

Congratulations, Luka Modric Winner of FIFA Men's Player 2018 September 24, 2018

Lionel Messi was a notable absentee from the final three-man shortlist and neither he or Ronaldo were present at the ceremony in London.

Modric is tipped to end Messi and Ronaldo's decade-long dominance of the Ballon d'Or, with the winner of that award announced later in the year.