BREAKING NEWS: Mourinho fined and given suspended one-game stadium ban
The Football Association have given Jose Mourinho a fine and suspended ban for his comments after Chelsea's loss to Southampton.
Jose Mourinho has been fined £50,000 and handed a suspended one-match stadium ban following his comments after Chelsea's defeat to Southampton on October 3, the Football Association has confirmed.
