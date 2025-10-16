Ruben Amorim could leave at the end of the season and replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica: report

Could Ruben Amorim be on the move?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks to be a target for Portuguese giants Benfica.

The 40-year-old took over at Old Trafford in November 2024, but has faced criticism throughout his tenure due to inconsistent results.

United have won only three of their opening eight matches this season, and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the first round by League Two side Grimsby Town.

Will Ruben Amorim become Benfica manager?

Ruben Amorim is yet to find consistent form at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Benfica hold an interest in Amorim, despite recently appointing Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

But whilst the former Chelsea chief signed a two-year contract, it is thought that his deal includes a break clause which could allow him to leave at the end of this season.

Former Benfica striker Nuno Gomes is running for presidency at his old club. (Image credit: Alamy)

Former Benfica striker Nuno Gomes is currently running to become president of the Lisbon-based side, and recently discussed his vision for the future with Portuguese sports paper Record.

Gomes was coy when asked whether he’d be interested in taking Amorim back to Primeira Liga to replace Mourinho, however, and stated, “Ruben is, above all, a great friend to whom I wish success at Manchester United.”

While he couldn't confirm or deny a future approach for United’s manager, Gomes was more forthcoming with plans to test Manchester City’s resolve on midfielder Bernardo Silva.

“[We] will make every effort”, he said when asked whether he’d like the Portugal international return to his boyhood club.

FourFourTwo understands that United currently have no plans to dispatch of Amorim – but if the club finish below the European places, they could well part ways with the Portuguese, leading to the potential replacement of Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho is now at Benfica (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benfica’s presidential elections will take place on October 25th, and rumours surrounding the future of both Amorim and Silva could ramp up if Gomes is elected.

Manchester United take on Liverpool this weekend when Premier League action returns.