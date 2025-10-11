Referee Anthony Taylor opens up on horror Jose Mourinho clash after 2023 Europa League final

Anthony Taylor was subject to a tirade of abuse from Jose Mourinho

Referee Anthony Taylor has opened up on the verbal attack he endured from Jose Mourinho back in 2023.

Following Roma's penalty-shootout defeat against Sevilla, Mourinho confronted the English official in the car park of the Puskas Arena in Budapest, launching a fury of abusive language.

Serving as referee that day, the former Chelsea boss was subsequently banned for four matches by UEFA and was fined £47,300.

Anthony Taylor began refereeing back in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given it was the very first time Mourinho had tasted defeat in a European final, the ex-Spurs boss was unhappy with decisions that went his team's way, with Sevilla eventually lifting the trophy after a short penalty shootout.

"That's the worst situation I've dealt with in terms of abuse," Taylor told BBC Sport in a new interview.

Sevilla lift the Europa League trophy back in 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

"Not only because I was travelling with family members at the time, but it also highlights the impact of people's behaviour on others. Even in a match like that, where there was actually no major mistakes in the game."

He added: "For me, that's a great source of disappointment, frustration, anger. Why that's acceptable, I don't know - because I'm sure those individuals wouldn't like somebody to turn around and say that to them or their own children.

"It makes you reflect back on whether you made a mistake travelling with your family in the first place. They haven't been to one [match] since."

Asked if he felt Mourinho's behaviour could have influenced the fans who abused him, he said: "Yeah. I think if we're being honest, yeah."

Jose Mourinho often wears his heart on his sleeve (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor has also opened up on how referees and their decisions are viewed. "The amount of scrutiny and the amount of analysis and chat around Premier League football means everybody has a quest for perfection," he said.

"In reality, perfection doesn't exist. We're expecting referees to get every decision right. It is really important that we actually start to talk about people being fearful of failure or mistakes.

"We have to accept that if we don't create the right environment for people to thrive, then people will be fearful, and that will have a negative impact on individuals and performance in the long term. Everybody's an expert."