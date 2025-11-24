How Arne Slot's Liverpool hangover compares to previous post-title slumps

Liverpool’s decline this season has been dramatic and unexpected, after a summer spending spree that was expected to result at the very least in a sustained title defence.

But the Reds are languishing in mid-table after a dismal run of six defeats in seven Premier League games, the latest of which was a 3-0 reversal at home to Nottingham Forest.

It is already two more losses than Liverpool had in the entirety of their 2024-25 title-winning campaign, and pressure is beginning to mount on Arne Slot, even if there is still plenty of credit in the bank.

Premier League precedents a warning for Slot

Carlo Ancelotti lost his job at Chelsea after a failed title defence

Slot is far from the first manager to oversee a slump in the immediate aftermath of a league title victory, though this particular hangover has attracted more scrutiny largely because of the summer expenditure.

The likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have so far failed to make the desired impact, and captain Virgil van Dijk claimed the players are “letting Slot down”.

In the Premier League era, there have been several failed title defences leading to managerial changes. Chelsea, unsurprisingly, have been responsible for three.

The first was Carlo Ancelotti, who lasted a full season after winning the title in 2009/10 but was dismissed in May 2011 after finishing second on 71 points, nine behind Manchester United.

Chelsea actually started that season strongly, winning their first five Premier League matches (as Liverpool did this season), including back-to-back 6-0 victories over West Brom and Wigan to kick off.

But a dreadful run of form in November and December - with just two wins in nine games - meant Roman Abramovich’s wearing patience was tangible and the writing appeared to be on the wall.

Things did pick up and Chelsea were strong enough in March and April to keep Ancelotti in his job. But he was sacked after two defeats in his final three league games, including a decisive 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.

Similarly, Chelsea’s 2017/18 season began relatively well, after Antonio Conte had secured an impressive title in 2016/17. The Italian’s side remained in the picture at the top until the new year, but a dismal slump in January and February drastically changed the mood.

Remarkably, the Blues lost five of seven league games in that period, including a 4-1 humbling at Watford, and ended up in fifth. There was no recovery for Conte, who was also sacked in the summer.

The other Chelsea example is, of course, Jose Mourinho, who returned for a second spell, inspired his team to the title in 2014/15, before an almighty collapse in 2015/16.

Jose Mourinho's second spell at Chelsea came to an ignominious end (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was apparent fairly soon into a disastrous season that ‘the Special One’ had lost the backing of his players. They had lost seven league games by the end of November, and a relegation battle looked more realistic than a title defence.

Mourinho was sacked after a 2-1 loss to eventual champions Leicester in December, after which the Blues embarked on a 15-match unbeaten run.

There is no indication that there is a rift between Slot and his players, but it is clear that bad runs of form after the high of a great success can sometimes be difficult to curtail.

Other notable examples include Claudio Ranieri at Leicester - sacked the February after his momentous title win of 2015/16 with the Foxes languishing near the bottom - and Roberto Mancini at Manchester City, who lasted until the following summer after Manchester City’s memorable 2011/12 title triumph.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish also stepped down as Blackburn manager after their sole Premier League win. He became director of football, but Rovers slumped to seventh, 19 points behind Man United in first.

It is clear, then, that maintaining a title defence can be difficult, for a multitude of reasons. Expectations were high at Liverpool after their unprecedented spending in the transfer market, and the pressure seems to be too much at present.

Whether Slot and his players can turn things around remains to be seen. If not, the Dutchman could become another name on the list of managers who departed their clubs soon after the high of a title win, the adulation of the club’s fans still fresh in the memory.