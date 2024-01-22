Quiz! Can you name Jose Mourinho's 50 most-used players?

Jose Mourinho on the touchline as Roma face Lazio in the Coppa Italia

8 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Jose Mourinho was sacked as Roma manager last week after a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan that left them mired in mid-table.

Despite winning the UEFA Conference League in his first season in the Italian capital, he's now failed to win a league title in his last three roles, taking some of the shine of a stellar managerial career.

Mourinho's greatest successes, which came at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, now feel increasingly remote, prompting questions about his future.

But that can wait for another day as we contemplate the past and the 50 players he's relied on most over the years. How many can you name?

