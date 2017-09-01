BREAKING NEWS: PSG confident they will pass FFP tests

Paris Saint-Germain are "very confident" they will be able to comply fully with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules after European football's governing body announced a formal investigation into the Ligue 1 club.

Unai Emery's squad has been sensationally bolstered by the arrivals of Brazil superstar Neymar and teenage France striker Kylian Mbappe during the transfer window, which closed for French clubs on Thursday.

Neymar cost a world-record €222million from Barcelona, while Mbappe arrived on a season-long loan from Monaco that will be converted into a permanent deal for €180m.

UEFA announced on Friday that it would investigate PSG, "particularly in light of its recent transfer activity", although the club themselves have expressed surprise at the move.

"Paris Saint-Germain acknowledges the decision of the UEFA Financial Fair Play panel to immediately ensure that the Paris club's accounts are in line with the Fair Play criteria, as of 30 June 2018 for the 2017/2018 season," PSG's statement read.

"The club is surprised [due to] the fact that it has constantly kept the UEFA Financial Fair Play teams informed of the impact of all player operations carried out this summer [and] were obliged to do so.

"The club is very confident in its ability to demonstrate that it will fully comply with Fair Play financial rules for the fiscal year 2017-18.

"We recalled that we have always operated in total transparency with the European football body, with whom we developed relations of trust for six years, showing our greatest respect for the institution."