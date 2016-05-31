BREAKING NEWS: Rashford, Sturridge make England's Euro 2016 squad

Marcus Rashford and Daniel Sturridge have both been included in England's final squad for Euro 2016.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, Newcastle United winger Andros Townsend and Manchester City's Fabian Delph - who is injured - have all been omitted by Roy Hodgson having been named in his initial 26-man party.

Rashford was a surprise inclusion in Hodgson's provisional squad, with the 18-year-old earning a spot thanks to a superb breakthrough campaign with Manchester United, but impressed by scoring just three minutes into his full international debut against Australia last Friday and has made the cut.

Concerns had been raised over the fitness of Liverpool striker Sturridge, who missed last Friday's friendly win over Australia with a calf issue, but he has also been included.

Drinkwater misses out despite helping to inspire Leicester to a remarkable Premier League title win, while Townsend is omitted despite strong form for Newcastle at the end of the campaign.

"Disappointed not to make the final 23!" Drinkwater wrote on Instagram. "Would of [sic] been a fantastic experience to go to the Euros as a player... but I'll be supporting the country like I always have!"

Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling have been included despite poor form in recent weeks, while Jack Wilshere and Jordan Henderson earned places as expected, having worked their way back to full fitness.

England squad in full:



Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Tom Heaton (Burnley).



Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Tottenham), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Danny Rose (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).

Strikers: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).